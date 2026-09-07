British tourist drowns after jumping from ferry near Salou

Gerard Couzens 07/09/2026 a las 11:09h.

A British holidaymaker has drowned after jumping from a ferry in an apparent attempt to swim to the coastline with his brother.

The younger sibling reached shore but the other failed to make it.

The pair were said to have been drunk when they jumped overboard shortly before the last ferry of the day reached the Costa Dorada town of Salou near the east coast Spanish city of Tarragona, Catalonia.

The tourist ferry had come from Cambrils around seven miles south.

The 45-year-old victim and his 43-year-old sibling had been on the boat with their parents, who were stopped when they reached port and were later told one of their sons had died after his body was recovered following a search involving coastguards and police.

The alarm was raised just after 6.30pm on Friday.

The two brothers are said to have been refused more alcohol shortly before leaping into the water by staff on board the ferry.

According to local reports the men's parents told workers after they jumped into the sea that they were good swimmers and they were confident they would reach the shoreline and were planning to meet up at a beach restaurant in the town.

Local police working for Cambrils town hall are said to have found the Brit who died unconscious in the water and tried to revive him after discovering he had gone into cardiac arrest but were unable to save his life.

An autopsy was due to take place in the hours following the incident.