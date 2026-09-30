British tourist dies while partying at Ibiza club

Gerard Couzens 30/09/2026 Actualizado a las 19:46h.

Police are probing the death of a British holidaymaker at an Ibiza club.

The 53-year-old tourist fell ill while he was at the club on the outskirts of the party resort of San Antonio in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A 52-year-old friend from the UK he was with alerted staff who took the man to a quieter area of the venue, named by well-placed sources as 528 Ibiza which is in the Benimussa Hills just outside the town on the island’s west coast.

Despite efforts to revive him, the Brit went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.

Tests were ongoing on Wednesday to try to get to the bottom of what had happened.

One of the things police will look at as part of standard procedure is whether drink or drugs may have played any part in the holidaymaker’s death. He and his friend were staying at a hotel in Cala de Bou near San Antonio.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil confirmed on Wednesday: “We are investigating an incident involving a British man aged 53 who died at a club on the outskirts of San Antonio.

“The alarm was raised around 1.30am on Sunday.

“Workers at the club took the man to a quieter area when he started complaining he was feeling unwell.

“He died at the scene despite attempts to revive him. His body was removed around 3am.”

Eclipse night case

In August an Irish tourist died in Ibiza after falling ill during the eclipse.

The 25-year-old is said to have been suffering from hypothermia and muscle stiffness when the alarm was raised around 10.15pm on 12 August and he was assisted by emergency medical responders.

Health professionals and police tried to save him at the scene but he died shortly after arrival at Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza’s capital after going into cardiac arrest.

He was pronounced dead just before midnight.

Guardia Civil sources afterwards linked the unnamed man’s death to drug consumption, although the results of the post-mortem have not been officially released.

They are unlikely to be made public as is normal in Spain where they are sent directly to a local investigating court.

The alarm was raised on S’Arenal beach, an urban beach at the very centre of the bay of San Antonio.

The Irishman is understood to have fallen ill as he did a bar crawl with friends in the popular resort.

Ambulance staff providing cover at an eclipse festival were the first to assist him, although he wasn’t attending the event.

A spokesman for the Feels Like Festival Eclipse Festival which took place on S’Arenal Beach, said at the time after it was wrongly claimed the Irishman was at the organised party: “We want to make it absolutely clear that the death did not occur within the event premises.

"According to the information provided by the competent authorities, the incident took place outside the premises, on the San Antonio seafront promenade.

“Despite it being an emergency that occurred outside the event premises, our team of paramedics and security personnel went to the scene to provide assistance, working jointly with the emergency services and the Guardia Civil.”

The local town hall confirmed at the time a man had died after going into cardiac arrest but did not provide any more details.