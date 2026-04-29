British tourist dies in Tenerife holiday apartment stairwell fall

Natalia Penza 29/04/2026 Actualizado a las 10:19h.

A British tourist has died after plunging down a stairwell at his holiday apartment complex in Tenerife.

The tragedy occurred around 5.30am on Saturday in the popular resort of Playa de las Américas but only came to light overnight.

The victim is understood to be a 24-year-old man who was on the second floor when he fell “face first” to his death.

Emergency responders raced to the unnamed apartment complex in an avenue called Avenida Rafael Puig Lluvina after receiving reports a person was lying apparently lifeless on the ground.

There was nothing they could do to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Music festival

Police have discovered the Brit holidaymaker had attended an electronic music festival, Eastenderz Tenerife, in nearby Costa Adeje earlier the same day with a friend.

Officers are said to be working on the theory he woke up during the night and left the fourth-floor apartment he was staying in moments before his fall in an accident from two floors down.

The results of a post-mortem, which will include tests to determine whether he consumed drink or drugs before his death that could have influenced his behaviour, have yet to be made public.

A local investigating court has been placed in charge of an ongoing investigation into the incident.

Eastenderz is a renowned London-based electronic music brand, record label and global event series founded by DJ and producer East End Dubs in 2014.

A pre-party took place at a beach club on 23 April.

The event proper, a three-day, three-night electronic music festival, started with an open-air terrace party last Friday at the Magma Terrace.

The iconic, open-air event venue which is part of the Magma Arte & Congresos Centre in Costa Adeje in the south of the holiday island.

The festival featured pool parties, boat parties, and open-air raves, headlined by artists like East End Dubs, Franky Rizardo, and Luuk Van Dijk.

Lanzarote accident

Earlier this month an elderly British holidaymaker was rushed to hospital after falling from the second floor of his Lanzarote hotel into a knee-deep fish pond filled with Koi carp and terrapins.

Firefighters and medical staff had to be called to rescue the plunge victim after the bizarre incident at the five-star H10 Rubicon Horizons Collection in the popular resort of Playa Blanca.

One well-placed source said after the April 18 late-night incident: “It’s being treated as an accident. It appears he was on the second floor with his wife and peered down to take a look at the fish pond below before losing his balance and falling.”

Medical staff had already fitted the elderly tourist with a neck brace by the time firefighters arrived.

They lifted him out on a rescue board they had strapped him onto before taking him to a waiting ambulance.

He was then evacuated to Molina Orosa Hospital in the Lanzarote capital Arrecife.

It subsequently emerged the victim was a 70-year-old man from Hartlepool who was later transferred to the UK and taken to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough with multiple injuries including broken bones and a head injury.