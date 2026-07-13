British tourist dies in Ibiza water slide tragedy

Natalia Penza 13/07/2026 a las 18:08h.

A British tourist has died at an Ibiza hotel after coming down his hotel pool water slide and failing to surface.

The 64-year-old is understood to have lost his life in front of relatives including his wife and daughter who were staying with him on a family holiday.

Paramedics and other emergency medical responders raced to the scene after he was spotted in difficulties in the pool at the unnamed hotel in the popular resort of Cala Tarida on Ibiza’s west coast.

He was given CPR and treated with a defibrillator by hotel staff to try to restore his natural heart rhythm after they confirmed he had gone into cardiac arrest before the emergency responders took over when they arrived.

But the attempts to save his life proved unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drama occurred around 11.30am on Saturday morning. A police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil confirmed on Monday morning: “A British holidaymaker aged 64 has died following an incident at a hotel in Cala Tarida in Ibiza on Saturday morning.

“Officers are reporting to a local court.”

A well-placed source said: “The post-mortem will help determine if this man suffered some sort of health problem before he entered the water.

“He had entered the pool via a water slide.

“He was staying at the hotel with relatives including his wife and a daughter.”

Police sent to the scene say they didn’t notice any apparent blow injuries on the man’s body which would point towards him hitting something on the slide or in the water.

The unnamed British man was pronounced dead at 12.30pm on Saturday, around an hour after the alarm was first raised.

Cala Tarida is in the municipality of Sant Josep de sa Talaia. The nearest village is Santa Agnes de Corona.

Drownings

Four children from the UK drowned last month in pools in Spain.

One was a three-year-old rushed to hospital after being found “floating face-down” in her holiday pool in Mallorca the previous evening.

The little girl was revived by the poolside of the family’s rented four-bed villa in Pollensa in the north of the island following the drama around 8pm on June 24.

Her parents rescued her from the water and police and then paramedics took over from them by giving her CPR at the scene after they arrived.

But she was still said to be “very serious at Son Espases Hospital in the Mallorca capital Palma the following morning following her first night in hospital after being admitted with a very weak pulse.

It was later confirmed that tragically the child had lost her fight for life.