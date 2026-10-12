British tourist dies after falling down hostel stairwell in Tarragona

Natalia Penza 12/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:52h.

A British tourist has died after falling down a multi-storey stairwell at a hostel in the eastern Spanish city of Tarragona.

The holidaymaker lost his balance in the early hours of Sunday morning as he was making his way back to his room. A local doctor rushed to the scene to administer first aid alongside paramedics, but the victim could not be saved.

Accidental fall following weekend getaway

The tragedy unfolded at around 1am at the Tarragona Hostel, situated in the heart of the city. The victim, believed to be around 40 years old, had been visiting a British friend residing in Barcelona. The pair had travelled an hour south to Tarragona for a weekend break.

Police sources indicate the man plunged from the equivalent of a third-floor landing down the internal stairwell. Local reports suggest alcohol may have played a role in the fall; a post-mortem examination and witness statements from staff and the victim's companion will form part of the investigation.

Emergency services dispatched three ambulances to the premises, but medical personnel pronounced the tourist dead at the scene.

Police treat death as tragic accident

The investigation is being led by Catalonia’s regional police force, the Mossos d’Esquadra. Officers confirmed that initial findings point to a tragic accident, with no signs of foul play detected at this stage.

The incident marks the second fatal tragedy involving a British national in the Tarragona area in recent weeks. On 4 September, a 45-year-old British holidaymaker drowned off the nearby resort of Salou after jumping overboard from a tourist ferry in an apparent attempt to swim to shore alongside his brother.