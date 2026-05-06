British tourist dies after apparently hitting head against glass door in Mallorca

Natalia Penza 06/05/2026 a las 11:54h.

Police are investigating the death of a British tourist in Mallorca.

The 26-year-old had shards of glass from a door embedded in his head.

Police discovered his body at a rented house in Santa Margalida in the north of the holiday island around 7.30am this Wednesday morning.

They have already quizzed several other people at the house, four men and two women.

A well-placed police source said: “We are focusing on the theory the victim died in a tragic accident after hitting his head against the glass door but it is still too early to say definitely what happened.”

No arrests are thought to have taken place.

The nationalities of the other men and women in the property have not been made public for the time being.

An autopsy is due to take place in the coming hours in the Mallorca capital Palma.

The ongoing investigation is being led by the Guardia Civil.

A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil said: “I can confirm the dead man is a 26-year-old British national.

“The incident that led to his death occurred at a rented property in Santa Margalida.

“An investigation is ongoing. There is not much more we can say at this stage.”

It was not immediately clear this morning if the place where the incident occurred had been rented on a holiday let or a long-term let.

The Guardia Civil spokesman said: “Officers based in Santa Margalida informed HQ around 7.30am this morning so the call would have come in some time before that.”

Santa Margalida is a municipality and historic agricultural town in the northern part of Mallorca, a short distance from places like the Bay of Alcudia and about 30 miles from Palma Airport.