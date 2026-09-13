British tourist arrested in Ibiza for reckless driving after evading police checkpoint in a Porsche

Natalia Penza 13/09/2026 a las 18:59h.

A British tourist has been arrested in Ibiza on suspicion of reckless driving after evading a police checkpoint and speeding off in a Porsche 992 Turbo Cabriolet.

Police on the holiday island have warned the 38-year-old he faces up to two years in jail and a six-year ban from the roads after “continuously endangering” other motorists.

Footage released by the Guardia Civil on Sunday show the Brit driver narrowly avoiding head-on crashes with at least two cars.

In one case he came close to hitting an oncoming car as he overtook another vehicle in a built-up area where the continuous white line meant overtaking wasn't permitted.

In the second near-miss he went round a bend at speed at the wrong side of the road.

Confirming the arrest at a hotel in the family-friendly Ibiza resort of Santa Eulalia, a spokesman for the Guardia Civil revealed on Saturday: “The 38-year-old British suspect fled at high speed from a traffic police checkpoint on the road between Ibiza town and San Antonio where officers were carrying out drink and drug tests on drivers near to nightclubs.

“He seriously endangered the lives of the officers manning the checkpoint after ignoring their orders to stop and speeding off and went on to endanger other road users by carrying out extremely dangerous manoeuvres.”

The force added in a statement: “He was arrested as the alleged perpetrator of an offence against road safety for reckless driving after officers started trying to locate him and tracked him down to a hotel in Santa Eulalia.

“Following the intervention, investigators gained access to various images shared on social media.

“They showed the same vehicle carrying out extremely dangerous manoeuvres shortly after the escape and continuously endangering other road users throughout his entire journey to Santa Eulalia.

“The criminal consequences of his actions are that the driver faces a possible prison sentence of up to two years and disqualification from driving motor vehicles for a period of between one and six years.

“With this action, the Guardia Civil reaffirms its firm commitment to road safety and sends a forceful message to all drivers - zero tolerance for anyone who violates traffic regulations on the island.”

The man arrested has yet to be named. He fled the Guardia Civil checkpoint around 6.30am on 4 September but it has not been made clear when he was arrested.

The time between his high-speed escape and his detention is thought to have made it impossible for cops to discover whether he had been driving while over the permitted alcohol limit or under the influence of drugs.

The high-performance Porsche he was driving can do 0 to 6mph in around 2.5 seconds. Its top speed is around 200mph.

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