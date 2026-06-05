British tourist arrested in Benidorm after attempting to drown woman and attacking a child

Gerard Couzens 05/06/2026 a las 15:28h.

A British tourist has been arrested after trying to drown a stranger in the sea at a Benidorm beach and then attacking a child.

The 44-year-old, who was staying at a hotel in the Costa Blanca resort, is reportedly being held in hospital pending a psychiatric evaluation following the horror incident.

He was detained on suspicion of attempted homicide, wounding and threats before being taken into custody.

The unnamed man reportedly went berserk at Poniente Beach, Benidorm’s longest and largest beach located south-west of the old town.

He allegedly tried to drown a Norwegian 34-year-old woman who was swimming with her boyfriend, grabbing her by the neck and forcing her head underwater before her partner managed to free her following a tussle with the Brit.

He is then said to have headed towards the sand and grabbed a five-year-old Spanish boy by the neck who was with his parents on a day out and tried to suffocate him by forcing his face into the sand and holding him down.

The youngster’s mum came to his aid with other sunbathers and a lifeguard restrained and held the Brit before police arrived.

Local reports said he behaved violently after his arrest and tried to kill himself in his police cell after his arrest with a blanket, which led to him being handcuffed and placed under a 24/7 watch.

He has now been admitted to Villajoyosa Hospital for medical reasons and is under police guard there pending a mental health evaluation.

Although local police employed by Benidorm Town Hall made the arrest, he was handed over to another police force - the National Police - before being admitted to hospital.

Neither force has yet made any official comment about the incident which happened on Tuesday afternoon.

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