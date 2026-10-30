British pensioner drowns in Menorca while saving granddaughter

Natalia Penza Spain 30/10/2026 Actualizado a las 09:33h.

A 70-year-old British holidaymaker has drowned after rushing into the sea to rescue her 10-year-old granddaughter on the final day of their family vacation in Menorca.

The tragedy occurred at around 1pm at Cavalleria Beach, an unspoilt cove in the municipality of Es Mercadal on the island's northern coast. The child had been playing on a small inflatable float when strong gusts of Tramontana north wind, reaching nearly 30 miles per hour, blew her out to sea towards a treacherous rocky area, causing the float to overturn.

Seeing the child in distress, the victim, her husband, and her daughter rushed into the sea to attempt a rescue. The victim's husband managed to recover her body and bring it back to shore, while other beachgoers used ropes dismantled from a protected dune barrier to pull the child and her mother safely to the beach.

Emergency responders, including paramedics, local police, firefighters andGuardia Civil officers, rushed to the scene alongside Es Mercadal Mayor Joan Palliser. A Spanish Coastguard helicopter was placed on standby but was ultimately stood down. Emergency medical workers were unable to revive the woman.

The victim’s husband was transported to hospital for treatment to cuts sustained during the rescue attempt along the rocks, while the child and her mother were treated on-site for severe shock and panic attacks. The family had been staying at a rental villa in Son Bou, on Menorca's southern coast, for a week prior to the accident.

Local authorities confirmed that official lifeguard cover on Cavalleria Beach had ended for the season on 15 October, leaving no professional rescue personnel on duty at the time. The Guardia Civil has launched a routine investigation into the drowning and will submit a report to the local duty court, though officers are treating the incident as a tragic accident.

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