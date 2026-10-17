British man dies in suspected drowning in Mallorca

Gerard Couzens 17/10/2026 Actualizado a las 17:47h.

A British man has died in a suspected drowning at a Mallorca holiday resort.

Paramedics tried to revive him after being mobilised but were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy happened just before 5.30pm on Friday afternoon in Puerto de Pollensa in the north of the island.

Initial reports put his age at around 50 before it was confirmed overnight he was 69.

A spokesman for the Guardia Civil in Mallorca confirmed on Saturday morning: “The man who died yesterday in Puerto de Pollensa was a British man aged 69.”

A post mortem is due to take place this weekend to determine if he died of a simple drowning or suffered some other kind of contributory health problem.

Officers from Mallorca’s Guardia Civil have launched a standard investigation and will report to a local court, but no-one from the police force could be reached early on Saturday for comment.

Ibiza tragedy

Late last month a woman British holidaymaker died in a suspected drowning in Ibiza.

The tragedy happened around 5.30pm on 29 September at the family-friendly S’Arenal Gros beach which is the largest beach in Portinatx in the north of the holiday island.

The unnamed woman was staying at the nearby four-star adults-only Sandos El Greco Hotel.

Town hall officials said lifeguards began to perform CPR on her to try to revive her with help from a British doctor who happened to be in the area and an off-duty Spanish nurse and firefighter.

Police and paramedics took over when they reached the scene and spent around an hour trying without success to revive her.

The Balearic Island tragedies came close on the back of two drownings on the Algarve which claimed the lives of a British holidaymaker and an Irish tourist.

On 23 September a British 58-year-old man was pulled from the sea at a golden sand cove close to the popular holiday resort of Portimao by two lifeguards.

They started CPR on him before emergency medical responders arrived to take over.

Sadly there was nothing they could do to save him and he was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Trained psychologists were mobilised to provide support to the victim’s family following the tragedy at Pintadinho Beach, a tranquil Blue Flag beach nearest the fishing village of Ferragudo.

In a separate incident three days later a 64-year-old Irish holidaymaker died after getting into difficulties in the sea at Prainha Beach in Alvor which is also close to Portimao. It is just a 20-minute drive west of Pintadinho Beach heading towards Lagos.

On 26 June it was confirmed a British three-year-old girl rushed to hospital on 24 June after being found “floating face-down” in her holiday pool in Pollensa had died.

The town of Pollensa is just under four miles west of its port where Friday’s tragedy occurred.

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