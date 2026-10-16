La Algarbía brings Pizarra’s heritage to the table

SUR in English Pizarra 16/10/2026 Actualizado a las 10:26h.

La Algarbía’s ties to the area go beyond food. Beyond using local produce and traditional recipes in its kitchen, the restaurant has a close relationship with Pizarra, helping boost the town’s food and cultural offerings through initiatives such as Ruta y Mesa.

The project invites people to explore Pizarra’s best-known places, learn about its history and discover its most representative corners. The experience ends at the restaurant, where traditional dishes with a contemporary twist round off a journey through the town’s identity and culture.

The next Ruta y Mesa activity will take place on the evening of 7 November at 8.30pm, with a special Noche de Ánimas (Night of Souls) edition. The event will add a touch of mystery to La Algarbía's dining experience.

A commitment to the local area

After several years in business, La Algarbía has built a menu based on creativity, respect for tradition and care for its surroundings. Its focus on local produce, its support for local producers and the gastronomic wealth of the Guadalhorce Valley show that innovation and tradition can sit side by side, offering a way to discover Pizarra through its flavours.

“For me, the real growth of La Algarbía isn’t just about getting more customers. It’s about getting customers to say ‘We went to La Algarbía and we have to go back’,” says head chef and co-owner Daniel Nebro Guzmán.

Rice and stew events

La Algarbía has a busy events calendar in the coming weeks, starting with the fourth edition of its Jornadas Arroceras rice days, from 23 to 25 October.

The event brings a contemporary approach to traditional rice cooking, with dishes such as soupy rice with lobster, rice with beef loin, sugar snap peas and kimchi, and rice with Malaga kid goat, artichoke and roasted pumpkin. The menu also includes autumn options such as rice with Iberian presa pork, wild mushrooms and chestnuts. The set price is just 17 euros.

As the weather turns colder, the Jornadas del Guiso stew days follow, from 20 to 22 November. The menu will feature hearty spoon dishes made for the season, all bearing La Algarbía's quality stamp.

To keep up with its events and menus, the restaurant has set up a new WhatsApp group where customers can get the latest news as it happens. You can sign up [here].

Enjoy Christmas at La Algarbía

For the festive season, La Algarbía will offer group menus from 42 euros. New this year is ‘Navidad con Arte en La Algarbía’, a day to get together with friends, raise a glass and celebrate Christmas around the table with good food, Andalusian tradition and carols.

The restaurant will also offer ‘Algarbía en 7 bocados’, a tasting menu featuring seven of its best-known dishes.

As we have discovered, there are plenty of reasons to visit Pizarra this autumn. For a different kind of dining experience in the Guadalhorce Valley, La Algarbía is well worth a visit.

More information:

Address: C. Juan Ramón Jiménez, 16, 29560 Pizarra, Málaga.

Phone: 635 86 29 65

Instagram: @algarbiapizarra

Facebook: @Laalgarbiapizarra