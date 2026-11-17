Natalia Penza 17/11/2026 Actualizado a las 18:49h.

A British pensioner has been sentenced to four years in prison after being convicted of killing his wife outside their Spanish home.

Michael John C, 73, was tried on a murder charge and warned he faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted, with public prosecutors accusing him of attacking 56-year-old Vanessa after a day-long beer and wine binge in local pubs.

The expat insisted she died by accident and he didn’t realise he had run her over when he was reversing his car outside their property in Camposol near the Costa Calida resort town of Mazarrón in the south-east province of Murcia.

Jurors acquitted him of his partner’s aggravated murder but convicted him of her manslaughter at the start of this month.

And on Tuesday the trial judge confirmed a four-year jail term punishment in line with the term prosecutors had demanded after his murder acquittal.

Carter was also banned from driving for six years and ordered to pay his late wife’s sister 21,940 euros in compensation as well as covering funeral costs.

It was not immediately clear this afternoon if he would try to appeal.

In a pre-trial indictment public prosecutors accused the Brit of hitting his partner violently in the face and body in a “sudden” attack outside their home before “kicking her forcefully all over her body several times” with the “intention of inflicting great pain and severe physical and psychological suffering” on her.

They also accused him of jumping on her and compressing her chest as he covered her mouth.

They made the same claims in open court and were still demanding Carter receive a 25-year-prison sentence when the jury retired to consider its verdict.

The two forensic experts who carried out the autopsy ruled out the possibility Vanessa could have suffered her injuries, which included multiple rib fractures, after being accidentally run over.

They described them in court as being compatible with violent kicks and punches.

The victim’s sister, speaking via video link from Cardiff, said Vanessa had confided in her Carter had mistreated her throughout their relationship.

A neighbour who gave evidence said the Brit behaved “without compassion” as his wife lay dead on the ground and didn’t appear to be in pain.

Defence

But Carter’s defence lawyer offered a completely different version of events following the start of the murder trial on 23 October, insisting he should be acquitted because he had no “will to kill” and there was a total absence of “any conduct aimed at causing the victim’s death.”

She described a manslaughter verdict with mitigating factors including alcohol consumption as the only “legally possible outcome.”

And Carter insisted when he took the stand: “I am not capable of kicking or punching anyone.”

Saying he suffered from Buerger’s disease, a rare inflammatory condition that causes blood vessels in the arms, legs, hands and feet to swell, he told the court: “I can’t even stand on one leg.”

Relating his recollection of the night his wife died after “entering their house to secure the dogs”, he told the court according to local press: “I stayed in the car for two minutes and didn't see any lights come on, so I backed the car up to get a better look.

"When I got out of the vehicle, I saw Vanessa in front of the car. As soon as I saw her lying there, I rushed over as quickly as I could and tried to wake her.”

Jurors ruled it had been proven that after returning home in their BMW, Carter remained inside the vehicle while his wife entered the property to make sure their dogs didn’t escape.

By a majority 7-2 verdict they concluded Vanessa fell behind the car and her husband reversed over her and caused her death “without the intention” of killing her, rejecting the claim he deliberately ended her life by physically attacking her.

The trial judge concluded in the sentencing document made public today the lack of CCTV recordings and direct witnesses complicated a reconstruction of what had happened.

The verdict relied primarily on an expert report and biomechanical studies offering an alternative explanation for the dead woman’s injuries to the one put forward by prosecutors.

Carter had been reported to police for domestic violence several times in the past but there was no active register in place relating to the British couple on the VioGen system in Spain which was created in 2004 as part of a national law against gender violence.

The pair moved to the house where the incident occurred a few days earlier after spending time living in other towns nearby.

Camposol is a residential estate near Mazarrón which is extremely popular with Brits.

More reporting from around Spain