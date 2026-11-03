British pensioner acquitted of murder but convicted of manslaughter in Costa Cálida car death

A British pensioner facing up to 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife at their home on the Costa Cálida has been ... acquitted of murder and instead convicted of manslaughter by a jury at the Provincial Court of Murcia.

Michael John Carter, 72, was found guilty by a 7–2 majority verdict of causing the death of his 56-year-old wife, Vanessa Elizabeth Christofferson, on 4 December 2022 outside their property on the Camposol residential estate in Mazarrón (Murcia). All nine jurors unanimously ruled that Carter had not killed her deliberately.

Public prosecutors and private attorneys representing the victim's family had originally demanded a 25-year sentence, alleging that Carter - following a day-long drinking session - had violently beaten, kicked, and suffocated his wife before jumping on her chest. Two forensic pathologists supported this theory during trial, testifying that multiple rib fractures and injuries were consistent with violent blows rather than a vehicular accident. A neighbour also testified that Carter acted "without compassion" as his wife lay dead.

However, Carter's defence lawyer, Zoraida Garre, maintained that the death was a tragic accident involving no intent to kill. Taking the stand, Carter explained that he suffered from Buerger's disease - a severe inflammatory condition affecting his limbs - stating: "I am not capable of kicking or punching anyone... I can't even stand on one leg."

Carter told the court that after returning home in their BMW, his wife went inside to secure their dogs. When no lights turned on, he reversed the vehicle to get a better view and found her lying on the ground. Jurors concluded that Vanessa had fallen behind the car and Carter reversed over her without realising she was there, causing fatal injuries without criminal intent.

Following the manslaughter verdict, prosecutors revised their request to the maximum legal penalty of four years in prison for reckless homicide. They also requested a six-year driving ban and 21,940 euros in compensation for the victim's sister, who gave evidence via video link from Cardiff.

Garre urged the judge to release Carter as soon as possible, arguing that the time he has already served on remand since December 2022, combined with partial compensation payments made prior to trial, should be treated as mitigating factors.

Court records confirmed that while Carter had been reported to police for domestic violence on several occasions in the past, no active protective measures were registered on Spain's VioGén gender violence database at the time of her death.