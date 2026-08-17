British four-year-old rushed to hospital after being rescued from Mallorca swimming pool

Natalia Penza 17/08/2026 a las 20:28h.

A British four-year-old boy has been rushed to hospital in a “serious” condition after coming close to drowning in a Mallorca swimming pool.

A green alert was put in place so the child could get to a medical centre as quickly as possible following this Monday morning’s drama.

The incident happened at a pool belonging to the yacht club in Puerto de Pollensa in the north of the holiday island.

A lifeguard rescued him and began to perform CPR at the water’s edge while emergency medical responders were alerted.

They continued trying to stabilise him at the scene before he was taken to Son Espases Hospital with a police escort.

The little boy was admitted to the hospital’s intensive care paediatric unit on arrival. His condition was being described at lunchtime on Monday as "serious".

The youngster was on holiday in Mallorca with his family.

Ibiza incident

In a separate incident on Monday morning a two-year-old French girl was rushed to hospital after being pulled unconscious from a pool at her hotel in Cala Tarida in Ibiza.

She is at Can Misses Hospital in Palma.

Four children from the UK drowned in June in pools in Spain.

One was a three-year-old rushed to hospital after being found “floating face-down” in her holiday pool in Mallorca the previous evening.

The little girl was revived by the poolside of the family’s rented four-bed villa in Pollensa following the drama around 8pm on 24 June.

Her parents rescued her from the water and police and then paramedics took over from them by giving her CPR at the scene after they arrived.

But she was still said to be “very serious at Son Espases Hospital in the Mallorca capital Palma the following morning following her first night in hospital after being admitted with a very weak pulse.

It was later confirmed that tragically the child had lost her fight for life.

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