British couple offers rent-free stay at Ciudad Real estate in exchange for renovation help

Finding rent-free accommodation in exchange for hands-on collaboration is growing in popularity, and one of the latest opportunities is located in Cózar, a ... small municipality in Ciudad Real, where British couple Cliff and Cath are offering free lodging on their country estate.

The listing, posted on the Workaway cultural exchange platform, seeks volunteers for a minimum stay of two weeks. Located on the outskirts of Cózar in the heart of the Campo de Montiel region, the property requires extensive restoration following a period of neglect.

The property is situated on the outskirts of the town and, according to its owners, requires various works following a period during which it has not received all the necessary maintenance. The planned tasks include work on the house and the land, as well as tasks relating to the upkeep of the property.

“It’s a property that has been neglected, so it needs a lot of work to bring it up to an acceptable standard,” they explain in their advert. The arrangement doesn’t require guests to spend the whole day on these tasks, but simply to lend a hand for a few hours, and the hosts are on hand to show guests how to carry out the various tasks.

What is the accommodation like?

In return for this collaboration, the couple have access to a number of private rooms with en-suite bathrooms, with a choice of single and double beds. The stay takes place at a country estate situated on the outskirts of the village of Cózar, in the heart of the Campo de Montiel region.

Furthermore, the experience is not solely focused on maintaining the property. Cliff and Cath explain that one of their aims is to share with their guests a way of life that differs from what visitors to Spain usually encounter.

“We’d love to share our way of life in the real Spain, not the tourist areas,” they say.

The couple speak both English and Spanish, which means the exchange is a good opportunity to practise both languages. The advert also mentions activities such as gardening, DIY projects, helping out on the farm, household chores and basic maintenance.

Minimum stay of two weeks

Anyone wishing to apply for this accommodation in Ciudad Real should bear in mind that Cliff and Cath require a minimum stay of two weeks. The profile also states that they can accommodate more than two volunteers at a time.

It wouldn’t be the first time they’ve hosted people through this platform. Their profile features several reviews from previous guests. Among them is a review by Indalecio, a Spaniard who stayed in Cózar for 17 days and helped build a chicken coop. In his review, he highlights the warm welcome he received and Cliff’s expertise in construction work.

Other guests have also previously taken part in the property’s renovation project. A couple who stayed there in 2025 praised the comfort of the accommodation and even decided to extend their stay so they could continue working alongside the owners.

Cózar also offers a setting away from the main tourist destinations. Among its heritage sites, the church of San Vicente Mártir stands out; built in the 16th century, it has been designated a Site of Cultural Interest, whilst the municipality itself forms part of a Special Protection Area for Birds in the Campo de Montiel.

Anyone interested can view the full terms and conditions and get in touch with the hosts via Cliff and Cath’s profile on Workaway.