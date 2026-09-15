British couple accused of attempted abduction of an elderly woman in Mallorca could face ten years in jail

Gerard Couzens 15/09/2026 a las 15:26h.

A British couple accused of trying to abduct an elderly woman in Mallorca have been warned they face nearly a decade in jail if convicted.

The pair have been charged with crimes including unlawful detention and resisting arrest.

Public prosecutors are reported to be seeking prison sentences of nine and a half years ahead of a key court hearing in the Mallorca capital Palma on Thursday.

The pair were remanded in custody by a judge following their arrests on 15 March.

The male suspect shouted aggressively at photographers as he was escorted to a local prison after their court appearance.

A spokesman for the National Police in Mallorca said after they were held following the broad-daylight incident in the Palma neighbourhood of Son Ferriol: “Several police patrols went to Son Ferriol after receiving reports a couple was trying to force a woman in her sixties into the car they were driving.

“Officers found the woman very affected with multiple bruising when they arrived.

“Her husband and several witnesses went to her aid when they saw what was happening and caused the couple to flee the scene in their vehicle.

“Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspects and searches carried out in the area led to their location and detention on suspicion of a crime of attempted unlawful detention.

“The woman targeted was taken to hospital so she could be treated for the injuries she had suffered.”

The force added: “She was waiting for a relative by a roundabout in Son Ferriol when the vehicle appeared with the man and woman inside who ended up being arrested.

“They told their victim to get inside and when she refused, the woman got out of the car and grabbed her forcefully by the arm as she pushed her towards the vehicle telling her: ‘Get in.’

“A struggle occurred and the victim managed to free herself and run towards her home while she was chased by the woman who caught up with her.

“During a second struggle the victim fell to the ground with the aggressor continuing to try to force her into the car.

“The victim started screaming for help and her husband came to her rescue, managing to free her along with a worker from a nearby premises.”

The daughter of the woman targeted, a lady called Isabel who said her mum was 64, told Mallorca newspaper Cronica Balear at the time that the female aggressor was wearing pyjamas.

She said: “She was waiting for me because we were going to see my niece in a competition.

“A white car pulled up alongside her and the driver, who was wearing pyjamas, and started trying to force her into the vehicle while shouting aggressively, "I’m telling you to get in.'"

Recalling how the terrified woman’s husband and other Good Samaritans alerted by the noise who were in a nearby shop appeared to help her after she flung herself on the ground to try to frustrate the alleged abduction attempt, Isabel added: “The man who had been waiting inside the car decided to get out at that point and and fetch his companion before they both fled before police arrived.

“I was surprised at first not to see mum when I arrived because she’s always waiting for me at the same spot.

“When I saw such a large crowd gathered, I got out of the car and saw my mother lying on the ground.

“She suffered bruises all over her body, but her neck is hurting the most.”

Police confirmed afterwards the suspects were British and aged in their early forties as they said they were still trying to establish their possible motive amid reports they could have been trying to rob their victim after spotting her alone.

They were said to have been living in the area for around two years shortly after they were held.

The two Brits are due to appear at the Audiencia Provincial court in Palma in two days' time. They have been accused of unlawful detention, serious resistance to authority and a road safety offence.

Although one local report said they would be tried on Thursday, the hearing has been categorised by court officials as a preliminary pre-trial hearing where prosecutors and lawyers acting for defendants narrow down evidence and can discuss the potential for plea bargain deals.

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