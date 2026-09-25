British climber dies after falling 200 feet near summit of Spain's Picos de Europa

Natalia Penza 25/09/2026 a las 13:31h.

A 28-year-old British mountaineer has fallen to his death in an accident near the summit of Torrecerredo, the highest peak in northern Spain's Cantabrian Mountains and the Picos de Europa range.

The tragedy occurred at around 1.30pm on Thursday 24 September, approximately 20 metres (65 feet) below the 2,648-metre (8,690-foot) summit. The climber suffered a fatal fall of between 40 and 60 metres (130 to 200 feet) while navigating the upper reaches of the mountain.

Emergency services were alerted at 1.27pm, prompting a response coordinated by the regional emergency services. A rescue doctor mobilised to the remote location confirmed the climber’s death at 2.18pm.

Specialist mountain search and rescue officers from the Guardia Civil (GREIM) were deployed by helicopter, arriving at the scene at 3.28pm. After forensic inspections were conducted and the victim's personal belongings were secured, his body was winched into the aircraft.

The remains were transported to the La Morgal emergency services complex in Llanera, near Oviedo and Gijón, where funeral parlour staff were waiting on behalf of judicial authorities.

It remains unconfirmed whether the victim was climbing alone or accompanied, and conflicting local reports differ on whether he was ascending towards the summit or descending when he lost his footing.

Mountaineering fatalities in northern Spain

The incident marks the latest in a series of fatal accidents involving foreign hikers across northern Spain’s mountain ranges in recent months.

On 19 September, a 71-year-old Norwegian hiker died on the popular Cares Trail (Ruta del Cares), also within the Picos de Europa, after losing his balance while putting on a heavy rucksack and falling down a ravine.

Earlier this year on 30 May, a British woman residing in Finland died after falling 500 metres along the Great Diagonal route on the Balaitús peak in the Pyrenees, near Saldient de Gállego in Huesca province.