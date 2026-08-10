British child sex suspect arrested in Gran Canaria holiday flat after skipping bail

Gerard Couzens 10/08/2026 Actualizado a las 13:15h.

A British fugitive who fled the UK after a string of alleged sex assaults on children has been arrested in Gran Canaria.

Spanish police held him after tracking him down to a holiday let apartment in the tourist resort of Maspalomas.

He had been arrested in the UK but managed to leave the country after being bailed.

An international arrest warrant was issued for the man, who now faces extradition but has not been named, after he vanished.

Today’s Spanish police confirmation of the arrest comes less than a week after officers in Madrid revealed they had held a fugitive British sex offender who was on the UK’s most wanted list.

John Rocks, 37, was arrested in the Spanish capital after a failed search for him in the Costa Blanca resort of Benidorm where he was thought to have been hiding out and getting help from friends to remain on the run.

The Scot, whose arrest was made public last Wednesday, was wanted over several sex offences committed between 2012 and 2022.

He was recently placed on the National Crime Agency’s Most Wanted list as British cops published his photo and said: “Do you know where John Rocks is?”

Referencing the new Gran Canaria arrest, a spokesman for Spain’s National Police said: “Officers have arrested in Maspalomas a British citizen who was the subject of an International Arrest and Surrender Order issued by the judicial authorities of the United Kingdom, for his alleged involvement in eight sexual offences committed against minors in that country.

“The now-arrested man had previously been arrested in the United Kingdom for these offences and subsequently released on bail.

“However, he left the country and failed to comply with his bail condition obligations.

“Investigators learned the wanted man might be in the municipality of San Bartolome de Tirajana.

“Officers from the Crimes Against Persons Group of the Specialized and Violent Crime UDEV Unit based at Maspalomas Police Station launched a discreet police operation to locate him after verifying the validity of the international warrant.

“The wanted man ended up being located in the vicinity of a holiday rental property in the municipality, where he was arrested without putting up any resistance.

“He was subsequently taken to the nearest police station for processing.”

Police also confirmed today he had already appeared before an extradition judge based at the Audiencia Nacional court in Madrid and been remanded in custody.

It was not immediately clear this morning if the alleged sex offender has indicated he will fight extradition or agree to being returned to the UK.