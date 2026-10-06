Spain's vehicle fleet boom fuels demand for drivers to transport vehicles

Automotive logistics in Spain is undergoing a rapid transformation driven by the need to redeploy fleets quickly and flexibly. According to the latest data from ... the Onlogist platform, demand for drivers to transport vehicles by road has soared by between 50 per cent and 60 per cent over the past year.

This makes Madrid, Barcelona, Valencia and Malaga the main operational hubs on the national road transport map.

At the forefront of this strong demand are car hire companies, which need to continually adjust their fleets to meet peaks in tourist or corporate demand.

Dealer networks stand out, driven by the boom in inter-provincial sales and the need to relocate stock between different showrooms.

Diversification of routes and digital operations

The logistics report also highlights a clear diversification in service patterns. Beyond the usual same-day urban and short-distance inter-city journeys, long-distance journeys and cross-border services, primarily intended for the repatriation of vehicles registered in other European countries, have become significantly more prevalent.

"In the automotive sector, having a large fleet is no longer enough if the cars are sitting idle where there is no demand. The growth we are seeing in cities such as Madrid, Barcelona, Malaga and Valencia shows that moving a vehicle quickly and flexibly has become the major operational challenge for companies. Nowadays, the speed with which the fleet can be redeployed makes the difference between making a profit on a car or losing a sale," director of Onlogist Iberia Augusto Macedo says.

This operational flexibility has a direct impact on the profile of professional drivers. The platform enables professionals to check the exact conditions of each journey and even to suggest the price at which they are willing to undertake each trip. This increases the flexibility of a network that already comprises over 18,000 verified drivers across Europe.

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