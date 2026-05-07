Bonnie Tyler 'in induced coma' at Faro Hospital as condition worsens

Gerard Couzens 07/05/2026 Actualizado a las 18:33h.

Bonnie Tyler is in an “induced coma” after her health reportedly worsened.

The Welsh singer underwent emergency bowel surgery on the Algarve after being rushed to Faro Hospital with a perforated intestine late last month.

A spokesman for the 74-year-old, who divides her time between southern Portugal and the UK, said yesterday: “We are very sorry to announce that Bonnie has been admitted to hospital in Faro, Portugal, where she has a home, for emergency intestinal surgery.

“The surgery went well and she is now recuperating.

“We know that all of her family, friends, and fans will be concerned about this news and will be wishing her well for a full and swift recovery.”

But local media said today that although she had been stable” until yesterday, her condition had worsened in the last few hours.

Portuguese daily Correio da Manha said this afternoon she was now “unconscious” and breathing with the aid of a ventilator.

It also reported The Total Eclipse Of The Heart singer had been moved from an intermediate care unit to an intensive care ward.

The newspaper said: “Bonnie Tyler is in an induced coma after several days at Faro Hospital following intestinal surgery.

“According to what we have learned, the singer is unconscious and connected to a breathing ventilator in the intensive care unit.”

It also reported doctors caring for her had admitted to being unable to predict how things would evolve in the coming hours. Bonnie is understood to have been rushed to hospital on April 30.

The star is best known for her No1 hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart in 1983 and had four other Top Ten hits including It’s A Heartache and Holding Out For A Hero.

Bonnie, who has been married to property developer Robert Sullivan since 1973, competed at the Eurovision Song Contest representing the UK in 2013, coming in 19th with her song Believe In Me.

The 80s legend confessed earlier this year to regular Botox injections but insisted: “I’m quite fit for my age, thank God.

“And I’m never going to retire. I look at Tom Jones. He’s amazing.

“His voice is as strong as ever - and he’s got ten years on me.”

There has not yet been any official update about her health since the new reports her condition had worsened in the last few hours.