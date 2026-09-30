Valencia recreational boat spots man's body with no head or limbs floating off Sagunto's coast

The Guardia Civil and the institute of forensic medicine in Valencia are working on identifying the body of a man who people sailing aboard a ... recreational vessel spotted off the coast of Sagunto on Monday afternoon.

The body is in an advanced state of decomposition. The head and the limbs are missing, which implies the body had been drifting for a while.

Following the alert, a vessel belonging to the Guardia Civil's maritime service in Valencia made its way to the specified coordinates to recover the body and take it to the base at the Club Náutico de Valencia.

The forensic police visited the port facilities and carried out the initial investigation in coordination with forensic pathologists.

The only feasible way to establish the victim's identity is through DNA testing at the institute of forensic medicine in Valencia, where experts will compare the genetic profile with those in the missing persons database.

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