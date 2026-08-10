112 incident
Body of man believed to be homeless found in fountain in Salamanca
At the scene, the police found cardboard boxes, a blanket, a sleeping bag, a pair of trainers and several bags
María Pedrosa
A middle-aged man, believed to be homeless, was found dead in a fountain in Salamanca on Sunday morning.
The emergency services received a call ... at around 8.03am. The caller reported that an unconscious person was partially submerged in the fountain.
The Local Police, the National Police and paramedics immediately travelled to the scene, but they were only able to confirm the man's death.
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Sources have stated that he was around 40 years old.
The National Police have opened an investigation. At the scene, they found items such as cardboard boxes, a blanket, a sleeping bag, a pair of trainers and several bags, all fitting the hypothesis that the victim was homeless.