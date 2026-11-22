The Guardia Civil have arrested four people in various operations targeting jihadist propaganda and terrorist indoctrination via social media, particularly on platforms young people use. ... The arrests took place in San Sebastián (Guipúzcoa), Vilanova i la Geltrú (Barcelona), Fuengirola (Malaga) and Melilla.

Three of the detainees had become radicalised in recent years through access to terrorist content on the internet, mainly propaganda from Daesh and Hamas. Investigators attribute to them indoctrination activities for terrorist purposes.

The fourth arrest took place during a separate operation in Melilla. The suspect, a young man, was actively spreading jihadist propaganda, distributing large quantities of audiovisual material via platforms that are particularly popular amongst young people.

The material includes posts justifying violence and attacks, as well as recordings in which those under investigation expressed their support for jihadism and displayed bladed weapons. The Guardia Civil have also confirmed the use of artificial intelligence to refine radicalisation processes.

A year of intense activity

These operations form part of a year of intense counter-terrorism activity. According to the latest official figures from the Ministry of the Interior, the security forces had made 97 arrests in 54 operations against jihadist terrorism in Spain up to 5 November. Throughout 2025, 100 arrests were recorded in 64 operations.

During the investigation, the Guardia Civil collaborated with the CNI (national intelligence centre and the US FBI.

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