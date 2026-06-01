Bilbao police arrest woman for forcing her friend to do sex work and threatening her family

L. Gil 01/06/2026 a las 14:41h.

Тhе National Police in Bilbao have arrested a woman for allegedly sexually exploiting one of her friends.

The investigation began after a woman of Colombian origin reported that a friend from her hometown had manipulated and recruited her to work as a sex worker.

According to the victim's account, the suspect, aware of her vulnerable economic situation and hardships, offered her a job opportunity in the hospitality sector in Austria. The detainee offered to cover the travel expenses and told her she could repay the money once she started earning an income.

After accepting the offer, the woman flew to Salzburg Airport (Austria), where she was picked up by an associate of the suspect, who took her to a house in the town of Bregenz.

It was there that she learnt the true purpose of her trip. The woman received threats concerning her family as a means of persuasion.

According to the victim, she later moved to another property where she met several other women of Colombian origin who were in the same situation. All of them were forced into prostitution with no option to refuse clients or certain sexual practices demanded by them.

The victim's debt, which initially amounted to 2,500 euros, steadily increased as she had to cover payments for room rent, food, lingerie, condoms and other necessities.

The woman finally managed to escape with the help of one of her clients. After her escape, members of her family received threats, forcing her to seek protection from the authorities in Colombia.

As a result of the investigation, the police were able to identify and arrest the victim's friend in Bilbao.