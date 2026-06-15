Benidorm bar owners ask council to relax terrace rules so England football fans can watch World Cup games

Gerard Couzens 15/06/2026 a las 19:53h.

Benidorm hoteliers are begging council chiefs to relax bar terrace rules so England fans can cheer on the Three Lions outside in expected warm night-time temperatures.

The late-night noise limit drops to 55 decibels for pub terraces in the Little England area of the Costa Blanca resort where thousands of fans are expected to drink Benidorm dry as they back the national team.

That would pose problems for each of its group games, which are scheduled to start at 10pm or 11pm Spanish time, and some subsequent matches if as expected England qualify for the later stages and don’t get given a later time slot when most pubs are already closed.

Now hotel association Hosbec has offered supporters a glimmer of hope they can watch the action on outside TV screens by writing to Benidorm council and asking officials to ease restrictions for certain games during the soccer tournament.

All three of England’s Group L games, against Croatia, Ghana and Panama, have been included in the petition.

Hosbec is asking town hall chiefs to delay the decibel limitation, which kicks in around 11.30pm Spanish time, until the end of the final whistle so fans don’t have to move inside during the games.

Benidorm council has yet to respond to the request but the expectation is that they will loosen the regulations.

Sun and beer

The Brit-popular Costa Blanca resort is preparing for the arrival of an army of England fans looking for sunshine and cheap lager during the tournament.

Local police chief Jose Carlos Amoros said earlier this week information supplied by tour operators was showing an increase of 18 per cent in the number of flights between the UK and Alicante, the nearest airport to Benidorm, during the five-week tournament.

At the start of the month it emerged riot police would be sent to Benidorm as part of its World Cup security operation.

The town council also announced evening and night-time police reinforcements after confirming the expected influx of UK tourists choosing to follow the football there.

Racing fans put off by the Cheltenham Festival high prices have flocked to Benidorm in increasingly larger numbers in recent years to enjoy the sunshine and cheap beer deals.

The first details of the “special operation” in Benidorm being prepared for the tournament was announced after a meeting between police and councillors to coordinate the response of local authorities.

A spokesman for Benidorm town council confirmed on 3 June: “Both local police employed by the town hall and National Police will reinforce afternoon and evening/night-time shifts from 11 June to 19 July, the competition’s start and end dates.”

Referencing a National Police unit consisting of highly-trained officers specialising in maintaining public order which acts as a mobile security force deployed across Spain’s largest cities who are often brought in to manage protests and high-risk sporting events, he added: “The presence of members of the National Police’s Alicante UIP unit is also planned in Benidorm.

“The operation will be adapted according to the evolution of the tournament.”

Jesus Carrobles, Benidorm’s councillor for Citizen Security and Public Service, added: “Sporting competitions always generate great interest and bring together large numbers of fans, both residents and visitors, in public spaces and leisure and service establishments.

“During the World Cup dates, an increase has been detected in the number of airline seats reserved on flights to Alicante, especially from the United Kingdom, so it is expected that many tourists and fans will choose to enjoy this sporting event in our town.”

Speaking before Benidorm’s police chief put it at 18 per cent, Mr Carrobles said: “This increase in air capacity is estimated at 16.4 per cent during the dates of the World Cup’s first phase, specifically from 11 June to 27 June.

“Both the local police and the National Police police will work jointly to reinforce surveillance units, and an information campaign will be carried out.”

Mallorca

Another Spanish resort England and Scotland fans are expected to flock to is Magaluf in Mallorca.

Terrace TVs will have to be muted after midnight in the party resort, its council chiefs announced earlier this week.

They also ruled out unrestricted opening hours for the area during the tournament.

Calvia Town Hall, which covers Magaluf, said: “The mayor of Calvia has signed a municipal decree on the occasion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will take place between 11 June and 19 July.

“The document sets out a series of rules aimed at balancing leisure activities with safety, community coexistence, and the rest of residents and tourists.

“The text establishes an exceptional schedule regulation for the broadcasting of certain matches.

“If a match begins during the establishment’s normal opening hours, it will not be necessary to stop activity in the venue or on the terrace at the usual closing time, thus preventing customers from missing the end of the game.

“Establishments may extend closing time until 15 minutes after the match ends, including extra time and penalty shootouts.

“However, if the match starts at the same time as, or after, the official closing time of the public establishment, it may not remain open and must strictly adhere to the closing time stipulated in its regular licence.

“It is important to note that this scheduling exception will apply exclusively to matches played by the national teams of Spain, Germany, England, and Scotland, as well as to the semifinal matches, the final, and the third-place playoff.

“The decree reinforces a series of coexistence rules that were already implemented during Euro 2024, an event that took place with complete normality in Calvia under these same guidelines.

“On terraces and in outdoor areas, all audio broadcasting must be completely turned off after midnight, with the volume set to zero.

“Only the visual signal of the matches may be shown in order to guarantee the rest of residents and tourists.

“Likewise, screens and televisions must always be oriented toward the interior of the establishments.

“The measure aims to prevent crowds from gathering in public spaces in a way that could hinder pedestrian movement and road traffic.

“Calvia town council warns that failure to comply with the provisions of this decree, as well as the applicable municipal ordinances, will be subject to penalties. Therefore, establishment owners are urged to cooperate in preventing any disturbance to public safety and community coexistence.”