Tourist resorts bring in stricter rules as England and Scotland fans expected to flock to Spain to watch World Cup games

Gerard Couzens 10/06/2026 a las 19:15h.

England and Scotland fans flocking to Magaluf in Mallorca to watch the World Cup have been warned terrace TVs will have to be muted after midnight.

And they have also been given the bad news that bars catering for the thousands of football supporters expected to head to the party resort for the tournament can only stay open beyond their normal opening times under strict conditions.

Unrestricted special opening hours were today ruled out by council chiefs for the area.

And they appeared to single out Three Lions supporters and fans of the Tartan Army by saying the rules, signed off in a municipal decree by the mayor of Calvia which Magaluf is part of, only applied to England, Scotland, Germany and Spain matches during the early stages of the World Cup.

Calvia town hall said: “The mayor of Calvia has signed a municipal decree on the occasion of the 2026 Fifa World Cup, which will take place between 11 June and 19 July.

“The document sets out a series of rules aimed at balancing leisure activities with safety, community coexistence, and the rest of residents and tourists.

“The text establishes an exceptional schedule regulation for the broadcasting of certain matches.

“If a match begins during the establishment’s normal opening hours, it will not be necessary to stop activity in the venue or on the terrace at the usual closing time, thus preventing customers from missing the end of the game.

“Establishments may extend closing time until 15 minutes after the match ends, including extra time and penalty shootouts.

“However, if the match starts at the same time as, or after, the official closing time of the public establishment, it may not remain open and must strictly adhere to the closing time stipulated in its regular license.

“It is important to note that this scheduling exception will apply exclusively to matches played by the national teams of Spain, Germany, England, and Scotland, as well as to the semifinal matches, the final, and the third-place playoff.

“The decree reinforces a series of coexistence rules that were already implemented during Euro 2024, an event that took place with complete normality in Calvia under these same guidelines.

“On terraces and in outdoor areas, all audio broadcasting must be completely turned off after midnight, with the volume set to zero.

“Only the visual signal of the matches may be shown in order to guarantee the rest of residents and tourists.

“Likewise, screens and televisions must always be oriented toward the interior of the establishments.

“The measure aims to prevent crowds from gathering in public spaces in a way that could hinder pedestrian movement and road traffic.

“Calvia town council warns that failure to comply with the provisions of this decree, as well as the applicable municipal ordinances, will be subject to penalties. Therefore, establishment owners are urged to cooperate in preventing any disturbance to public safety and community coexistence.”

Benidorm

Earlier this month it emerged riot police would be sent to Benidorm as part of a World Cup security operation in the famous Brit-popular holiday hotspot.

The Costa Blanca resort’s town council also announced evening and night-time police reinforcements after confirming the expected influx of UK tourists choosing to follow the football there.

Racing fans put off by the Cheltenham Festival high prices have flocked to Benidorm in increasingly larger numbers in recent years to enjoy the sunshine and cheap beer deals.

And this year’s World Cup has already led to an increase in air capacity of more than 16 per cent during the first phase of the competition, local officials said just over a week ago.

The first details of the “special operation” in Benidorm being prepared for the tournament was announced overnight after a meeting between police and councillors yesterday to coordinate the response of local authorities.

A spokesman for Benidorm town council confirmed on 3 June: “Both Local Police employed by the town hall and National Police will reinforce afternoon and evening/night-time shifts from 11 June to 19 July, the competition’s start and end dates.”

Referencing a National Police unit consisting of highly trained officers specialising in maintaining public order which acts as a mobile security force deployed across Spain’s largest cities who are often brought in to manage protests and high-risk sporting events, he added: “The presence of members of the National Police’s Alicante UIP unit is also planned in Benidorm.

“The operation will be adapted according to the evolution of the tournament.”

Jesus Carrobles, Benidorm’s councillor for citizen security and public service, added: “Sporting competitions always generate great interest and bring together large numbers of fans, both residents and visitors, in public spaces and leisure and service establishments.

“During the World Cup dates, an increase has been detected in the number of airline seats reserved on flights to Alicante, especially from the United Kingdom, so it is expected that many tourists and fans will choose to enjoy this sporting event in our town.

“This increase in air capacity is estimated at 16.4 per cent during the dates of the World Cup’s first phase, specifically from 11 June to 27 June.

“Both the local police and the National Police police will work jointly to reinforce surveillance units, and an information campaign will be carried out.”

It was reported late last year bookings for flights to Benidorm had rocketed “four-fold” amid fury at rip-off World Cup trips to the US which is one of the three countries staging this year’s competition.

Flight comparison website Kiwi.com said at the time: “We have seen an unseasonal spike in bookings for next summer.

“The growth to Alicante for Benidorm is particularly steep at over 300 per cent.”

Last December TUI was advertising a five-night trip to Benidorm leaving from Bristol airport on 14 June for 449 pounds - 74 pounds less than a Category 1 ticket to England’s Croatia opener on 17 June in Dallas.