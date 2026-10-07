Murcia drug-trafficking dispute hostage released after being held captive for several days

The National Police have arrested seven people over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping and serious assaults suffered by a man who was held captive ... for several days at a property in Molina de Segura. The police found and freed the victim and dismantled two active drug-dealing operations in the town.

The investigation began on 28 September after a witness went to a police station and reported that a man was being held against his will at a property in the town and had suffered serious injuries. Given the seriousness of the allegations, the police immediately went to the address, where another witness corroborated the information.

Police then mounted an operation to locate and free the victim. During the intervention, two of the main suspects tried to flee the property via a terrace and across the roofs of neighbouring buildings. The police managed to intercept one of them.

Inside the property, they found two other people. In one of the rooms, they discovered a man with numerous injuries and burns caused by bladed weapons and pointed instruments.

A debt linked to drug-trafficking

The investigation established that the victim had been lured there days earlier while he was at a gaming hall in Alguazas and then forcibly taken to Molina de Segura. While he was being held captive, he was beaten, stabbed and burned and subjected to repeated humiliation and abuse.

The incident appears to have stemmed from a debt linked to drug-trafficking, which allegedly amounted to several thousand euros.

Police also searched two properties, seizing drugs including cocaine, precision scales and other items allegedly linked to the handling and distribution of narcotics.

Analysis of the information gathered during the investigation, together with extensive enquiries, statements from the victim and witnesses, enabled officers to identify all the alleged participants and establish their respective roles in the offences.

Seven people were arrested and are being investigated for kidnapping, causing injuries, offences against moral integrity and drug-trafficking. The alleged main perpetrator is in pre-trial detention.

The investigation remains ongoing to establish the precise role played by each suspect and fully uncover the organisation operating around the properties under investigation and the distribution of narcotics.

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