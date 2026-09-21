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Gender-based violence

Tarragona man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill ex-partner by running her over

The victim is in a serious condition, while the detainee, who had a restraining order banning him from approaching her, is in police custody

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Archive photo of a car of the Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra police.

C. P. S.

The Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra police arrested on Monday a 47-year-old man after he allegedly deliberately ran over his ex-partner in Els ... Pallaresos (Tarragona).

The incident happened at around 8.30am, when the man, who is now accused of attempted murder, ran over the woman. She is in a serious condition.

The man had a restraining order banning him from approaching his ex-partner.

The detainee is now in police custody.

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Tarragona man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill ex-partner by running her over

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Tarragona man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill ex-partner by running her over