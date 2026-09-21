Gender-based violence
Tarragona man arrested on suspicion of attempting to kill ex-partner by running her over
The victim is in a serious condition, while the detainee, who had a restraining order banning him from approaching her, is in police custody
C. P. S.
The Catalan Mossos d'Esquadra police arrested on Monday a 47-year-old man after he allegedly deliberately ran over his ex-partner in Els ... Pallaresos (Tarragona).
The incident happened at around 8.30am, when the man, who is now accused of attempted murder, ran over the woman. She is in a serious condition.
The man had a restraining order banning him from approaching his ex-partner.
The detainee is now in police custody.