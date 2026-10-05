Spaniard arrested for allegedly beating his dog to death and throwing body into river

The Guardia Civil in the province of Guadalajara (Castilla-La Mancha) have arrested a 67-year-old man on suspicion of killing his dog by ... striking it on the head with a blunt object.

The investigation began when Seprona (the Guardia Civil's nature protection service) received a call from a member of the public reporting a dead dog half-hidden among the undergrowth on the banks of the Jarama river.

When the police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a dog with severe injuries to the front of its skull.

A veterinary examination and subsequent X-ray determined that the cause of death had been severe head trauma caused by a blunt object, which fractured the skull.

As the dog was fitted with the compulsory microchip, the Guardia Civil were able to identify, trace and arrest its owner for the offence of animal cruelty.

According to the police, although cases of animal cruelty in this province have fallen in recent years, incidents such as this one are still reported. The law punishes the mistreatment and neglect of domestic animals with prison sentences of up to two years, as well as disqualification from practicing any profession related to animal.

The regulations of the central, regional and local authorities stipulate that the owners of pets are responsible for them.

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