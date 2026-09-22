Man stands trial in Almeria for abusing and abandoning dozens of dogs at Berja farm

One of the affexted dogs.

Europa Press 22/09/2026 a las 06:48h.

A man will stand trial in Almeria on Friday 25 September accused of abandoning dozens of dogs in deplorable conditions at a rural property in Berja.

The prosecution alleges the defendant knowingly abandoned more than 30 dogs of various breeds at a ruined farm in the El Trebolar area prior to September 2019.

Rescuers who entered the property found animals suffering from advanced malnutrition, muscle atrophy, infected wounds, severe dehydration and bloody diarrhoea. Ten of the dogs subsequently died from their injuries.

Severely neglected conditions

Investigators found the dogs kept in roofless, unfenced ruins with metal bed frames acting as makeshift doors. The property smelled strongly of rotting meat, with dirty water in plastic containers and scattered excrement.

Microchips confirmed the defendant was the registered owner of several dogs, while he verbally claimed ownership of the remaining unchipped animals.

Prosecution demands

Public prosecutors are seeking a one-year prison sentence for a continuous offence of animal abuse, alongside a three-year ban on owning or working with animals. However, private prosecutions representing animal rights groups are requesting up to 31 years in prison by applying individual abuse charges for each affected dog.

The trial is scheduled to begin at 9.15am on Friday 25 September at the Almeria justice centre.