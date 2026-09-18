Granada man arrested for allegedly setting pit bull on another man in family feud

A man has been arrested in Granada for allegedly setting his pit bull on another man, who was reportedly bitten on the right thigh. The ... incident took place on Tuesday 15 September, near the road to Granada cemetery.

The National Police carried out the arrest and are investigating the circumstances of the attack, which is believed to have involved two men whose families may have a history of disputes. Five Local Police patrols were also sent to the scene to provide support.

Sources familiar with the investigation said the two men, who were reportedly involved in an ongoing dispute, encountered each other near the cemetery road. One of them allegedly was accompanied by a pit bull and is suspected of setting the animal on the other man.

Sources from the Health Service said the dog bit the victim on his right thigh and tore his leg open. The National Police confirmed that a man had been arrested in connection with the attack.

Investigators suspect the incident may be linked to previous incidents, including gunshots reportedly fired from inside a vehicle recently. Inquiries are continuing to establish exactly what happened and when, and whether these two events are linked.