Spain's average gross monthly wage rose for the ninth consecutive year in 2025, climbing 4.7% to €2,497.20 - two percentage points above ... average inflation of 2.7%, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Workers on average kept their purchasing power in 2025 ahead of a renewed jump in prices in 2026 linked to conflict in the Middle East.

Even so, 1.88 million employees earned less than €1,083.30 gross per month - €100 below last year's statutory minimum wage of €1,184, which is scheduled to rise to €1,286 in 2027 after the government pledged a 53% increase during the election campaign.

In 2025, Spain's agreement on employment and collective bargaining remained in force as a national guide for pay talks. That multi-year pact set a minimum pay rise of 3% for 2025 plus a potential extra 1% if inflation exceeded a threshold - a trigger that was not met because year-on-year consumer price index inflation ended December at 2.9%, 0.1 percentage points below the limit.

However, the national wage framework expired last year, and moving into 2026 employers and trade unions have struggled to agree on starting talks for new collective bargaining guidelines, slowing new pay deals.

Meanwhile, the median wage - which splits the workforce evenly into those earning more and less - rose 4.5% to a record €2,092.40 gross per month, up €386 on 2020 and buoyed by a minimum wage that has climbed more than 70% since 2018.

Wage gap

A gender pay gap remained in 2025. Women earned an average of €2,240.00 per month against €2,738.70 for men, with women's average pay rising almost €77 year-on-year compared with €190 for men. According to the INE, the gap reflects higher shares of women working part-time, on temporary contracts and in lower-paid sectors.

Among workers under 25, average gross monthly pay reached €1,438.60 in 2025, up almost €66 on 2024, while workers aged over 55 recorded the highest average pay at €2,768.10 per month.

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