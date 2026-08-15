Spanish authorities arrest man for attempting to burn alive ex-partner inside car in Segovia

The police in Palencia on Friday (August 14) arrested a man who they had been searching for since 4 September 2025, when he attempted to ... burn alive his ex-girlfriend inside a car in Segovia.

The events for which he was wanted took place at around 7.38am.

The victim, a woman in her 50s, had just finished work at a company in the Prado Vega industrial area when she was allegedly approached by her ex-partner. From the outset, the investigation suggested that the man had set fire to the vehicle with the woman inside.

Witnesses and several patrols that were in the area managed to tackle the flames with fire extinguishers and pull the woman out of the car.

She suffered severe burns and had to be airlifted by helicopter to Hospital Universitario La Paz in Madrid, where she was admitted in a serious condition.

After she identified her ex-partner as the person behind the attack, the Guardia Civil began searching for the suspect.

The investigation traced his movements to the north of the country after his vehicle was spotted in Bilbao a few hours after the attack. Over the past few months, the Guardia Civil have maintained an active operation to track him down, ultimately locating and arresting him.

The woman had previously been registered in the VioGén system for the protection of women against gender-based violence, although at the time of the assault her case was listed as inactive and was not monitored by the police.

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