 Saltar al contenido
Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Spain

  1. Portada
  2. Spain

Gender-based violence

Canary Islands resident arrested on suspicion of stabbing partner six times at their home

The victim is in hospital in a very serious condition

Añádenos en Google
Archive photo of the block of flats in Santa Lucía de Tirajana, where the incident took place.

Francisco José Fajardo

Las Palmas de Gran Canaria

The Guardia Civil arrested on Wednesday a 31-year-old resident of the Canary Islands town of Santa Lucía de Tirajana for allegedly stabbing his ... partner six times at their home.

The suspect, Víctor P., went to the El Doctoral health centre covered in blood shortly after midnight. That's where the police arrested him.

The victim, 38, remains in hospital in a very serious condition.

The investigation into the incident, which falls within the scope of gender-based violence, remains open.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para usuarios registrados.

Inicia sesión

Reporta un error

[]

Canary Islands resident arrested on suspicion of stabbing partner six times at their home

[]

Canary Islands resident arrested on suspicion of stabbing partner six times at their home