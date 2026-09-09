Canary Islands resident arrested on suspicion of stabbing partner six times at their home

The Guardia Civil arrested on Wednesday a 31-year-old resident of the Canary Islands town of Santa Lucía de Tirajana for allegedly stabbing his ... partner six times at their home.

The suspect, Víctor P., went to the El Doctoral health centre covered in blood shortly after midnight. That's where the police arrested him.

The victim, 38, remains in hospital in a very serious condition.

The investigation into the incident, which falls within the scope of gender-based violence, remains open.

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