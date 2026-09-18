Tenerife man arrested on suspicion of repeated sexual assault on underage boy and possession and production of child pornography

The National Police have arrested a man in Santa Cruz de Tenerife on suspicion of repeatedly sexually assaulting an underage boy over a period of ... more than a year, as well as for the possession and production of child pornography.

Following the victim's report, the juvenile unit of the judicial police launched an investigation aimed at gathering all the information necessary to establish the facts.

The police established that the alleged perpetrator had exploited his position of trust with the child and the family to commit the sexual assault, taking advantage of occasions when the parents were away from home to carry out the offences.

Furthermore, according to various statements, the suspect may have recorded the incidents using electronic devices, footage which he allegedly subsequently used to coerce and threaten the child, warning that he would release it if they did not have further sexual encounters.

Following the arrest, the police searched the suspect's home and found various items linked to the incident. They seized numerous mobile phones and computer equipment that he may have used to film the victim.

The court immediately ordered the suspect's pre-trial detention. The investigation is ongoing and the police have not ruled out other victims.

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