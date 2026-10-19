Crime
Man arrested in Bilbao for stabbing another young man in the head during a fight
The incident took place on Friday afternoon
Laura González
Bilbao
A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Bilbao on suspicion of causing bodily harm after allegedly attacking another young man with a knife, ... leaving him with two cuts to the head on Friday afternoon.
The incident took place at around 5pm, when the Ertzaintza (Basque Country police) received a call. Upon arrival, they found a 24-year-old man sitting on a bench with two bleeding cuts to his head.
The victim said that he had sustained the injuries during a fight with another man, who had stabbed him in the head twice.
The assailant, with no previous arrests by the regional police, had already fled the scene, but a patrol car intercepted him shortly afterwards.
The police took him to the station, while the victim received medical attention.