Man arrested in Benidorm wanted by UK authorities for drug trafficking

National Police officers in Benidorm have arrested a 32-year-old man wanted on a European Arrest Warrant (EAW) issued by the United Kingdom.

The ... suspect, who is facing a potential life sentence in the UK, is wanted for offences relating to drug trafficking.

The charges date back to 2022–2024, when the individual was allegedly part of a Blackburn-based drug trafficking ring. He is accused of overseeing the supply and distribution of Class A and B drugs - specifically cocaine, ketamine, and cannabis. Furthermore, he is suspected of managing the subsequent laundering of the proceeds through his own bank accounts, alongside several associates.

Upon learning that one of his accomplices had been detained, the suspect fled the UK to avoid investigation. This prompted British authorities to issue a warrant for his arrest and extradition.

Following an investigation that placed the fugitive in Benidorm, National Police located and arrested him. The detainee has since been brought before the Audiencia Nacional (National High Court) in Madrid, which holds jurisdiction over extradition proceedings.