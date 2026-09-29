Man arrested for attempting to steal mobile speed camera from the traffic authority

The Guardia Civil in Albacete have arrested a 32-year-old man for attempting to steal a mobile speed camera belonging to the DGT (traffic ... authority) and causing damage estimated at 4,000 euros.

The incident took place in October 2025 when the suspect was riding an electric scooter along the N-301 road, in the municipality of La Roda (Albacete).

The man took advantage of the fact that the traffic police officer was standing off the road where his vehicle was parked and a few metres from where the mobile speed camera was set up. He tried stealing the device as he passed by without stopping.

However, the radar, which was mounted on a tripod, fell to the ground and broke. The police officer gave chase on foot and reported the incident to a nearby backup patrol, but the thief managed to escape by heading into the town centre of La Roda.

The Guardia Civil then launched an investigation to identify and arrest him. Their operation faced obstacles because the man had his face conealed by a helmet and protective goggles and he was wearing dark clothing. Eventually, however, they managed to arrest and bring him before the court.

According to sources, the defendant used his social media account to encourage people to carry out similar thefts.

The offence of attempted theft is punishable by a prison sentence of three to six months, while the offence of causing damage is punishable by a prison sentence of two to four years, as the defendant rendered law enforcement equipment unusable and caused damage that costs over 1,000 euros. The court might order him to pay 4,000 euros.

Access the broad Spain national news archive