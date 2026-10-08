Murcia man injured in the cheek with screwdriver by thief after reporting him the day before

The police in the city of Murcia have arrested an alleged thief who attacked another man and injured him in the cheek with a sharp ... object for reporting him the previous day.

The incident happened in the early hours of the morning, when the police received a call from someone asking for help. When they arrived, they found a man with a bleeding wound on his right cheek.

The victim said that a man had tried to steal his mobile phone the previous day in the La Fama park, threatening him with a penknife and causing head injuries that required several stitches.

After the theft attempt, the injured man reported the suspect to the police. The perpetrator then confronted him about the complaint as the victim was leaving the hospital. He stabbed him in the cheek with a sharp object and ran after him with the intention of continuing the attack.

After re-establishing a search operation based on the description of the perpetrator, the police located a suspect in the area. They also discovered two screwdrivers, one of which had traces of blood on it, and a hex key that he had hidden under a vehicle.

The police arrested him as the alleged perpetrator of the offences of robbery with violence, causing bodily harm and making threats. The detainee has a history of previous arrests for similar offences.

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