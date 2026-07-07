Man arrested after breaking into a church in Murcia and injuring a police officer with a cross

A man was arrested at the weekend by the Local Police in Cehegín (Murcia) on suspicion of an alleged offence of assaulting law enforcement officers.

According to police sources, the suspect forced his way into the church at the convent of San Esteban, causing "serious disturbances". The man allegedly went so far as to injure one of the officers with a cross.

The operation began after a report was received alerting the police to a disturbance caused by the suspect inside the church. During the police operation, one of the officers was attacked with a cross.

The alleged perpetrator was arrested and brought before the magistrates court in Caravaca de la Cruz.