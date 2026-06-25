Dutch man dies in Dénia after row with neighbour as police investigate fall

A Dutch man has died following an argument with a neighbour in Dénia, while another Dutch national has been arrested on suspicion of homicide.

Spain' ... s National Police are investigating whether the victim suffered a fatal head injury after allegedly being pushed during the dispute on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident occurred at a property in the Les Deveses area of the Costa Blanca town shortly after lunchtime. According to information being examined by investigators, the two neighbours had a history of disagreements and became involved in another argument.

During the altercation, one of the men fell and lost consciousness. Emergency services were called to the scene but were unable to save his life.

Police subsequently arrested the other man on suspicion of homicide.

Investigators are now working to establish exactly how the victim sustained the injuries that led to his death. A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out at the Institute of Forensic Medicine in Alicante to determine the precise cause of death and whether there is a direct link between any injuries suffered during the argument and the fatal outcome.

Dénia's investigating court number two, which was on duty at the time, has assumed responsibility for the case.

Another deadly dispute

The death is the latest in a number of violent incidents linked to disputes between neighbours in the Valencia region.

In February, a 59-year-old man was stabbed and beaten to death with a baseball bat in a residential building in Benimàmet. National Police homicide detectives arrested a Romanian couple and their son on suspicion of the killing and they remain in pre-trial detention.

Earlier the same month, a man was arrested in Catarroja after allegedly shooting his neighbour in the chest. Investigators said the victim had gone to the suspect's home and threatened to kill him and his family before the shooting.