Alicante foreign-born population reaches record high of 655,000

The province of Alicante remains the fourth most populous region in Spain after closing a second quarter with nearly 2.1 million inhabitants. Growth ... was driven by a surge in foreign-born residents, which reached historic levels.

Considering only foreign-born demographics, Alicante ranks third nationwide, trailing only Barcelona and Madrid.

According to the latest Continuous Population Statistics from the National Institute of Statistics (INE), Alicante’s foreign-born population stood at 656,680 as of 1 July.

This represents a record high, up by more than 9,000 people from the previous quarter and an increase of 40,000 year-on-year. Nearly one in three residents in the province was born abroad.

Population growth in the second quarter was almost entirely fueled by foreign-born arrivals, as the native Spanish-born population in Alicante increased by just 900.

When measured by nationality rather than place of birth, Spanish nationals total 1.55 million - an increase of 2,000 from the previous quarter. Foreign nationals stand at 550,809, another record high for the province and the third highest total in Spain.

The rapid rise in overseas arrivals has pushed overall population figures significantly higher. While Alicante recorded 2.057 million inhabitants in 2025, the total reached nearly 2.1 million by the end of June.

Population pyramid

Data shows the province's population is ageing rapidly. The largest age brackets are 45 to 54, followed by 55 to 59 and 60 to 64. There are now almost as many residents aged 74 to 79 as there are children aged five to nine.

However, the demographic profile for foreign-born residents trends significantly younger. The highest concentration falls within working ages between 35 and 44, alongside strong representation in the 25 to 34 age group.