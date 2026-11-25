Albacete's provincial court has sentenced a 53-year-old man to 30 years and six months in prison for murdering his 48-year-old ... partner after an argument in December 2022.

The couple had lived together in her flat for six months when the attack took place at home during a row. The man hit her on the head and chest until she lost consciousness, then strangled her. Afterwards, he placed her body on the living-room sofa and set it alight in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Fast action by the fire brigade prevented the blaze from spreading through the rest of the flat.

During the jury trial, the defendant apologised to the victim's family, with whom he had argued often. Forensic pathologists testified that the woman suffered a head injury and tried to defend herself, but died from asphyxiation caused by strangulation.

He was convicted of murder with malice aforethought and cruelty, with aggravating factors of kinship and gender-based discrimination. The court ordered him to pay €81,000 in compensation to the victim's mother and €29,500 to her sister.

He must also pay €7,000 to the current owners of the flat - the victim's family and her former husband - for fire damage.

The jury found him guilty and rejected any sentence reduction because the offences were very serious and the fire could have damaged neighbouring properties.

.

Review the latest crime and judicial news reports