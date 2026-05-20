AEMET issues extreme heat warning for Spain: nearly 40°C expected in some areas

The spring of 2026 has come to an abrupt and sweltering halt as a powerful atmospheric ridge pushes a mass of Saharan air across the ... Spanish Peninsula, creating a weather event more typical of mid-July than late May.

Today, May 20, marks the definitive arrival of an early summer that is gripping the country with intensity.

According to the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, the stable conditions provided by the Azores High have effectively silenced the recent spring rains, replacing them with a thermal surge that is pushing mercury levels toward the 40°C mark in several provinces.

The transformation is particularly jarring following last week's unseasonal cold in parts of Spain, representing a massive thermal swing that has put health services on alert for heat-related complications.

In the southern reaches of the country, the heat is already reaching its peak intensity today. In the Guadalquivir Valley, cities like Seville and Córdoba are bracing for highs between 36°C and 38°C, with local pockets potentially touching the 40°C threshold.

This heat is not confined to the daylight hours; for the first time this year, residents in the southwest will experience tropical nights where the temperature refuses to dip below 20°C, preventing homes from cooling down naturally.

This stagnant heat is also expanding into the central plateau and the Ebro Valley, where temperatures are consistently hovering nearly ten degrees above the historical average for this time of year.

The heat is even making significant inroads into the usually temperate northern coast. Regions such as Asturias and the Basque Country are witnessing an abrupt rise in temperatures, with coastal cities like Bilbao and San Sebastián expected to exceed 30°C by Thursday.

This northern heat, however, is predicted to be the most short-lived. By the weekend, a small pocket of cold air, or DANA, is forecasted to arrive from the Atlantic, bringing a sharp contrast to the current conditions. While the southern half of Spain remains locked in the heat, the northern half will likely see a return to stormy weather, characterised by sudden downpours and lightning.

As the week concludes, Spain will find itself divided into two distinct climate zones. The arrival of the cold air pocket in the northwest will trigger a much-needed cooling trend and the return of precipitation for Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea, potentially bringing locally intense hail.

In stark contrast, the heat will maintain its stubborn grip on Andalucía and Extremadura. Even as the north retreats back into a more familiar spring pattern, the south will continue to navigate a relentless summer reality, with the mercury staying firmly above 36°C through the end of the week, marking one of the most significant early-season heat events in recent memory.