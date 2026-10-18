Storm Adam triggers red alert for the south of Valencia and the north of Alicante, with rainfall of up to 400mm

The southern coast of Valencia and the northern coast of Alicante are under a red weather alert this Sunday due to rain starting at 10am, ... which could result in accumulations of up to 400mm over 24 hours in some areas and 200mm over 12 hours. In the north-west of Gandia, 90mm could fall in one hour, according to Aemet.

Storm Adam will bring heavy storms, which along the coast southern Valencia and northern Alicante may be torrential and persistent, with localised accumulations of 300–400mm between Sunday and Monday.

Furthermore, there will be a marked drop in maximum temperatures, which will not exceed 19° in Castelló, 20° in Valencia and 23° in Alicante.

The wind will be moderate, with periods of strong wind and very strong gusts, blowing from the north along the coast of the Gulf of Valencia; and light, with periods of moderate wind blowing from the north in the rest of the region of Valencia.