Absenteeism cost the Spanish economy 59.1 billion euros last year, almost double pre-pandemic levels

Absenteeism cost the Spanish economy 59.1 billion euros in 2025, almost double the 30.2 billion euros recorded before the pandemic. This is according ... to a new report that warns the problem has become one of the country's biggest structural economic burdens alongside pensions.

The 15th Adecco Annual Report on Healthy Workplaces and Absenteeism Management, published on Tuesday, found the annual cost rose by 11.7 per cent compared with 2024 as both absenteeism rates and labour costs increased

The report also warned that Spain entered 2026 with historically high levels of absenteeism, with the rate standing at 7.6 per cent in the first quarter.

Most of the increase was driven by temporary incapacity, the Spanish Social Security category covering medically certified sick leave, which accounted for almost 78 per cent of all absenteeism. Its rate reached 5.95 per cent, the highest since records began.

"Following the extraordinary surge in 2020 caused by the pandemic, the rate hasn't fallen significantly and remains structurally above pre-pandemic levels," the report's authors said, citing data from Spain's National Statistics Institute (INE) and the country's employers' mutual organisations that administer workplace sickness benefits.

Mental health, a leading factor

Mental health has become one of the main drivers of workplace absence. The report said it is now the second most common cause of temporary incapacity by number of cases and the leading cause by average duration.

Sick leave linked to mental health has increased by 111 per cent over the past five years and is more likely to become long-term than absence caused by physical illness.

"A period of sick leave due to a mental health condition lasts, on average, between two and four times longer than one caused by a physical condition, which explains why it accounts for such a large share of the overall cost of absenteeism, even though it isn't the leading cause by number of cases."

The report also highlighted the growing impact of burnout, describing it as an increasingly important consequence of chronic workplace stress at a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping working practices. While technology can reduce repetitive tasks, it may also create new pressures if introduced without adequate training, support and change management.

It also pointed to the problem of presenteeism, where employees attend work despite physical or mental health problems but perform below their usual level. The Adecco Group said prevention, early intervention, support during the return to work and better management of psychosocial risks are essential to reducing absenteeism.

Regional and sectoral breakdown

Regionally, the Basque Country, the Canary Islands and Cantabria recorded the highest absenteeism rates in 2025 at 9.6 per cent, while the Balearic Islands had the lowest rate at 6.2 per cent, followed by the Community of Madrid at 6.6 per cent and La Rioja at 6.7 per cent.

Catalonia recorded the highest economic cost at 11.6 billion euros, ahead of the Community of Madrid with 10.3 billion euros and Andalucía with 7.4 billion euros. The lowest costs were recorded in La Rioja, Cantabria and Extremadura.

By sector, industry recorded the highest absenteeism rate at 8.18 per cent, followed by services at 7.62 per cent and construction at 6.25 per cent.

However, the services sector generated by far the greatest financial impact, accounting for 45.1 billion euros of absenteeism costs in 2025, compared with 11.1 billion euros for industry and 2.9 billion euros for construction.

What's behind the numbers

Carlos Arcas, director of The Adecco Group Institute, said absenteeism could not be explained by sickness absence alone. He cited an ageing workforce, a reactive approach to mental health, longer periods of sick leave caused by mounting pressure on primary healthcare and hospital waiting lists, physically demanding jobs in some industries and insufficient coordination between the healthcare system, employers' mutual organisations and businesses.

"The high rate of absenteeism is the result of a complex interaction between business, demographic, healthcare and organisational factors. Improving productivity and achieving a lasting reduction in absenteeism will require a comprehensive approach, including reforms to public healthcare management, stronger institutional coordination and a firm commitment to prevention and occupational health. Only then will it be possible to tackle what has become one of Spain's biggest structural economic challenges."