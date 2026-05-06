Eight-year-old boy dies in Galicia after falling from a 15-metre-high window at a children's centre

An eight-year-old boy died on Monday in the municipality of Fisterra (La Coruña, in Galicia) after accidentally falling out of a window from ... a height of about 15 metres and landing on a parked car.

The alarm was raised at around 5pm from the Nosa Señora do Carme children's centre, near A Ribeira beach. The centre has 12 places for children and 13 staff.

The 112 emergency service that received the call activated a large-scale operation involving the Guardia Civil, Local Police, Civil Protection and 061 medical emergency personnel. They even deployed the helicopter ambulance based in Santiago, but, ultimately, nothing could be done to save the child's life, according to Europa Press.

The case is now under investigation by the Guardia Civil, who are working to determine exactly what happened and a parallel investigation is underway by regional authorities as to whether all child safety procedures were correctly followed at the centre.