Woman drowns in Mallorca street after being swept away in storm flash flood

A 63-year-old woman died on Wednesday afternoon after drowning in a flooded street in Felanitx in Mallorca during severe storms sweeping the island.

Emergency services received calls at around 3pm reporting an unresponsive woman lying on the ground on Calle Bellpuig. Bystanders administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation until paramedics and a local general practitioner arrived to take over, but medical teams were unable to revive her.

Investigating officers believe the woman slipped or tripped while walking to her car on her way to work, before being overwhelmed by torrential floodwaters caused by the storm. Local police have launched a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding across several parts of the town before conditions normalised later in the afternoon. Felanitx Town Hall offered condolences to the victim's family and cancelled all scheduled Cas Concos festival events on Wednesday as a mark of respect and a precautionary measure against further adverse weather.

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