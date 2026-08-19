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Young woman in Madrid in serious condition following stabbing

The Samur emergency services managed to stabilise her despite the serious injuries

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A 35-year-old woman remains in the 12 de Octubre hospital in Madrid after a stabbing that inflicted serious injuries on Tuesday night.

The ... incident happened in the Usera area of Madrid, at around 10pm on 18 August.

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According to Europa Press, the paramedics managed to stabilise her despite the injuries and then transferred her to the hospital, where she was admitted in a serious condition.

The Madrid municipal police escorted the convoy to the hospital, while the National Police launched an investigation.

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Young woman in Madrid in serious condition following stabbing

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Young woman in Madrid in serious condition following stabbing