A 25-year-old man working for the contractor installing Santander's Christmas lights has died and his 22-year-old brother has suffered serious ... injuries after a driver fleeing police patrols crashed into their lorry.

The collision happened shortly after midnight at around 12.30 in the early hours of Tuesday, when the car slammed into the lorry on which the two brothers were working.

According to investigators, the 43-year-old driver - described as an "old acquaintance" of police with several previous driving licence suspensions - sped away after patrols signalled him to stop for driving without his headlights on.

He raced towards central Santander before crashing into the parked work vehicle. The 25-year-old worker fell to the ground and died at the scene, while his 22-year-old brother was trapped beneath the lorry and sustained very serious injuries.

Police arrested the 43-year-old motorist at the scene, where he tested positive for both alcohol and drugs.

Santander city council has appealed for "caution" and "the utmost respect" until the full circumstances of the fatal crash are established. Mayor Gema Igual was among the first officials to arrive at the scene, remaining there until 3am.

On Tuesday morning, Igual visited Marqués de Valdecilla University Hospital, where the surviving brother is being treated, to offer her "condolences" to the family and "show her support during these difficult times".

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